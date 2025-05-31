Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,921,103. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $7,072,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

