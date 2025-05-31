Robin Stewart Sells 214,471 Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total value of £559,769.31 ($753,187.98).

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0%

LON TCAP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.37. TP ICAP Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.43 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities analysts predict that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

