Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.