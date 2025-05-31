Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

LON RKH opened at GBX 54 ($0.73) on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.01 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £432.06 million, a PE ratio of 27,433.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockhopper Exploration will post -0.1899958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.