Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Root were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Root by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $688,161.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,799,506.78. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $30,557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,800 shares in the company, valued at $68,421,078. This represents a 30.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,659 shares of company stock worth $31,748,719. 11.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

