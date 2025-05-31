Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

