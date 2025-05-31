Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

Salesforce stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $216.06 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,472,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

