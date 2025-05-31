Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $295.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $262.20 and last traded at $263.04. Approximately 2,794,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,992,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.92.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $100,472,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 155.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

