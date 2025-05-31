Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $295.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $254.50 and last traded at $258.45. 11,489,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 6,971,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.03.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

