Sarah Kuijlaars Acquires 15,000 Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £84,300 ($113,428.42).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 553 ($7.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 604.92. Tate & Lyle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460.40 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 848.50 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.40. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($12.11) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.76) to GBX 610 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

