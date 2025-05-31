Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.8%

SAIC opened at $114.35 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 93.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile



Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

