Scotiabank Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $137.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

