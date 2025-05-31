Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Trading 2.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 42,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 420,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Stephens cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 343.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

