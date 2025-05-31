Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 101,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

