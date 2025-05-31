SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Westpark Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Westpark Capital from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

NYSE:S opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,783.50. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

