SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE S opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $993,909.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,196.68. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,581.50. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

