SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $16.95. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 5,261,289 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 121.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 178,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 62,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

