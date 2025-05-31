Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.89. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.60.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.57). Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
