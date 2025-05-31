Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 2.89. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.57). Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

