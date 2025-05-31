Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 28,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $336,671.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,480,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,544,565.32. This represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.