Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

BOWL stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.69. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.44 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.70). The company has a market capitalization of £457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 12.01 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($104,144.24). 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.