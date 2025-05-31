Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Uniphar stock opened at GBX 300 ($4.04) on Thursday. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312 ($4.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.91. The stock has a market cap of £933.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.75.

About Uniphar

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technologymanufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

