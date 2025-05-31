Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Decreases By 45.7%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XXII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $147.15.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 7.43% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

