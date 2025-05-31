Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Decreases By 39.4%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAVE. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.