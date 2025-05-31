Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Drops By 43.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XBIO

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.