Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Drops By 43.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 2.3%
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XBIO
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.