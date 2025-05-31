Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,059,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Similarweb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

