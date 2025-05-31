Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SLP opened at $31.97 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

