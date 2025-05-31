Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.