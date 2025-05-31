Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Declares Share Buyback Plan

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other news, insider Russell Devendorf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,193.60. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $110,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at $474,860.18. The trade was a 30.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,860 in the last 90 days. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

