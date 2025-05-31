Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $79,045.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,190,490 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

