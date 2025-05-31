SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.65. SpartanNash shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 62,135 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 837.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 460,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2,098.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Down 8.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $661.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,954.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

