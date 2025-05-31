SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

