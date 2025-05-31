Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £47,808.40 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £47,808.40 ($64,327.77).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £9,684.84 ($13,031.27).

On Thursday, March 13th, Thomas Spain sold 94,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £30,091.52 ($40,489.13).

On Friday, March 7th, Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £26,304 ($35,392.90).

Staffline Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.62).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

