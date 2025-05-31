Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

SBUX opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

