State of Wyoming Buys 45,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

