Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,513 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

