Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRSU. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Trading Down 3.0%
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
