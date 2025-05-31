Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 82,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 45,147 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $114.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

