Stockbridge Partners LLC Sells 46,691 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stockbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,315,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46,691 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 15.4% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $727,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

