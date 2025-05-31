Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

