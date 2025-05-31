Strive Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

