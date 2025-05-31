Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys 785 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,334,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,865,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,532 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $24,274,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 113,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 476,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,922,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

