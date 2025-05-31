Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

