Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after buying an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $87,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

