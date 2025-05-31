Suvretta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 50,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 508,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $38,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

