Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 905,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 240,557 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,951,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 785,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 310,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 713,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

SNDX opened at $10.57 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

