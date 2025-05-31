Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

