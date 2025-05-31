Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 52,050 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.