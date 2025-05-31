Tang Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 836,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $183,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 50,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 508,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

