Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

