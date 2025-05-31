TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

